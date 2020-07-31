Get a lifetime of Hola VPN and a Hushed private phone line for $50

- Jul. 31st 2020 10:43 am ET

$50
0

Fed up with robocalls and companies collecting your data online? The Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle has everything you need to protect your data, with two top privacy apps. You can get it now for just $49.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Personal data is valuable. Every company wants to know whether you are a potential customer. They will also try every trick to get ahold of your contact details.

Hushed helps you avoid the sales agents. Rated at 4.6 stars on iOS, this app provides you with a second phone number, which you can use whenever you order something online. This means your real number remains private.

It works just like a regular number — you can receive and make calls, and send and receive messages. You can pick from hundreds of area codes, and this plan includes 1,000 mins or 6,000 SMS a year.

For online privacy, the bundle also contains Hola VPN Plus. Rated at 4.4 stars from over a million reviews on Google Play, this speedy app helps you stay anonymous online thanks to split-tunneling.

In addition, it can unlock a range of great content, including Netflix, iPlayer, and many more sites. One subscription covers five devices.

The Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle is now only $49.99 with the bundle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author