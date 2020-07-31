Jaybird’s Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds fall to new all-time low at $100 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds for $99.99 shipped in two colors. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you over 37%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Jaybird Tarah Pro deliver IPX7 water-resistance complete with a sport-focused design that’s perfect for accompanying you on runs and workouts. Up to 14-hours of battery life per charge mean you can throw them in your bag in-between workouts without having to worry about daily refueling, and just 5-minutes on the charger amounts to 2-hours of playback. Over 775 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Pocket some extra cash when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. This alternative lets you enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Or if you’d rather go the true wireless route, Jabra’s workout-ready Elite Active 65t Earbuds are also on sale. Currently marked down by $40, right now you can score these for $100. Find that and more in our headphones guide.

Jaybird Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds features:

Exercise to a soundtrack with these Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones. Featuring a comfortable secure-fitting design and reliable waterproofing, these headphones stay in place during vigorous activity and stand up to sweat and bad weather. These Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones last through the longest workouts with up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

