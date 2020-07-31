Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

Joby’s Gorillapod lineup has long been known as one of the best ways to safely secure your iPhone, Android, or DSLR while filming on-the-go. We’ve waxed poetic about its various releases before, but one of the more recent options of note has been upgraded with an even more robust build. The Joby Gorillapod 5K now features a “rig upgrade” which allows it to handle even more weight along with additional accessories for the ultimate video setup. At $125, it’s a pricey add-on given its size, but the portability is what makes it a particularly intriguing accessory for capturing footage wherever your adventures take you. Like previous versions, it arrives with bendable legs and arms, which make it all the more flexible. Hit the jump for a quick overview, hands-on thoughts, and more in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Joby upgrades its Gorillapod Tripod with more robust build

The latest from Joby delivers a sturdier build that’s designed to take on heavier cameras and more accessories. It does so with reinforced arms that attached to the tripod, which are also fully adjustable. By doing so, it creates arguably the most customizable (and strongest) consumer-focused camera rig out there.

Joby Gorillapod Rig description:

The GorillaPod has arms! Flexible, portable and easy to use, the GorillaPod Rig is the essential tool for any content creator, vlogger or journalist creating pro-grade video. Mount lights, mics and additional devices to your DSLR or mirrorless set-up to bring your creativity to light.

Tested with 9to5Toys

Right off the bat, one thing is particularly clear with this version of Joby’s Gorillapod: it’s well-made. There were some earlier versions of the company’s products that felt decidedly plastic or the joints would come loose over time.

However, a few years later, and the Rig version of the Gorillapod 5K has arrived with a seriously robust build. Which is good, because it’s designed to handle some of the heaviest consumer-focused DSLR and mirrorless cameras, with lenses attached, on the market today.

The 5K model arrives with a stronger set of tripod legs, which helps it handle weight up to 11-pounds. It’s that sturdy build which also supports the two detachable arms that extend out the top of the mount, offering a home for add-on accessories like a microphone or LED light. That’s where the Rig part of the name comes in. This is truly the best mobile setup that Gorillapod offers.

Joby has put a serious focus on the joint system, which has an adjustable design that lets you find just the right angle for your shot. A pair of knobs lock the entire thing into place once you’ve found the setup you’re looking for.

That said, this particular Joby Gorillapod isn’t for everyone. It’s a bit overkill if you’re using smaller cameras or won’t find yourself using a large number of accessories. For those uses, consider going with one of Joby’s lower-priced offerings, instead, and save a bit of cash along the way.

