Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys Advanced drop to $80 each in latest sale

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.24 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 30251 at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, this matches the normal discount we see applied and is among the best pricing available right now. If it’s looking like you’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future, it might be time to give your office an upgrade. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is the latest from the company and sports Darkfield tracking which works on glass, USB-C, and many customizable buttons. There’s also a side-scroll wheel for working in large Excel documents, but it also functions fantastically for scrolling sideways in Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and other professional-grade applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Unsure if you should drop $80 on a mouse? Well, take a peek at our hands-on review to find out why we love it so much. Head below for other great ways to upgrade your office.

We’re also seeing the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $80.24 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 30251 at checkout. Also down 20%, this is around $5 above our last mention and is the best available. Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced brings about another upgrade to your home office. With a wireless design to compliment your new MX Master 3, this keyboard helps keep your desk cord-free. The aluminum frame offers a premium feel and the backlit keys with Logitech’s FLOW functionality deliver a seamless experience when utilizing two computers at one time. Rated 4.6/5 stars, and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Further upgrade your home office by picking up WD’s 512GB portable SSD. It’s down to $80 shipped right now and delivers speeds of up to 540MB/s. This is a great way to keep documents with you while on-the-go if you’re traveling at all, or even if you just want to carry them to the couch from your desk.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

