Score 512GB of portable SSD storage with WD’s My Passport at $80 (Save 20%)

- Jul. 31st 2020 8:21 am ET

$100 $80
Amazon is currently offering the WD 512GB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low at Amazon. This portable SSD is equipped with a compact form-factor with added shock-resistance, as well as USB-C connectivity for pairing with a Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. It can achieve speeds of up to 540MB/s, delivering snappy file transfers and backups. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers, and you can check out our hands-on look for how it compares to other USB-C SSD on the market. More details below.

For $7 less, you could opt for the 256GB version of the My Passport drive. But considering you’re getting half the storage for such a small price cut, it’s worth just going with the lead deal whether you need the 512GB capacity or not.

Yesterday, we spotted a series of discounts on Sabrent USB-C enclosures starting at $29.50. These will let you turn a spare NVMe drive into portable storage for your machine, with a similar compact design to the lead deal. Or if you want to use some older USB 3.0 storage on a newer device, we’re still tracking two USB-C adapters for $8 right now.

WD 512GB My Passport SSD features:

The My Passport SSD is portable storage with blazing-fast transfers. Password protection with hardware encryption helps keep your content secure. Easy to use, the My Passport SSD is shock-resistant, compact storage in a cool, durable design. The My Passport SSD is portable storage with blazing-fast transfers. Password protection helps keep your content secure. Easy to use, the My Passport SSD is shock-resistant, compact storage in a cool, durable design.

