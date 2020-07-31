Microsoft Surface Book 2 drops to new all-time low following $959 discount

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Book 2 i7/16GB/1TB for $2,040.35 shipped. having originally sold for $2,999, it has been dropping from that price over this week and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. This is also $360 under our previous mention and good for 32% in savings. Microsoft’s previous-generation Surface Book 2 delivers a 2-in-1 experience with a touchscreen display and detachable keyboard. The machined magnesium enclosure adds a premium look and feel, while the i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and GTX 1050 2GB GPU allow you to power through various tasks. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s also two USB slots and an SD card reader. Over 655 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at $400 instead. Here you’ll trade off the more powerful design of the lead deal in favor of similar 2-in-1 form-factor that’s centered around a 10.5-inch PixelSense display.

If you’d prefer to go with Microsoft’s latest laptop, one of the entry-level Surface Book 3 models has received a $200 discount. That brings the price down to a new all-time low and is still one of the first discounts to date.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 features:

Get powerhouse performance and amazing graphics with the new Surface Book 2, a robust laptop, tablet, and portable studio in one with up to 17 hours of battery life and 2 times more power than before. Now available with a stunning 13.5″ or 15″ PixelSense display, designed for pen and touch.

