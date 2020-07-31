Microsoft Surface Book 2 drops to new all-time low following $959 discount

- Jul. 31st 2020 3:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Book 2 i7/16GB/1TB for $2,040.35 shipped. having originally sold for $2,999, it has been dropping from that price over this week and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. This is also $360 under our previous mention and good for 32% in savings. Microsoft’s previous-generation Surface Book 2 delivers a 2-in-1 experience with a touchscreen display and detachable keyboard. The machined magnesium enclosure adds a premium look and feel, while the i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and GTX 1050 2GB GPU allow you to power through various tasks. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s also two USB slots and an SD card reader. Over 655 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at $400 instead. Here you’ll trade off the more powerful design of the lead deal in favor of similar 2-in-1 form-factor that’s centered around a 10.5-inch PixelSense display.

If you’d prefer to go with Microsoft’s latest laptop, one of the entry-level Surface Book 3 models has received a $200 discount. That brings the price down to a new all-time low and is still one of the first discounts to date.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 features:

Get powerhouse performance and amazing graphics with the new Surface Book 2, a robust laptop, tablet, and portable studio in one with up to 17 hours of battery life and 2 times more power than before. Now available with a stunning 13.5″ or 15″ PixelSense display, designed for pen and touch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Microsoft

Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go