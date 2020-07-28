Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 sees $200 discount to new all-time low

- Jul. 28th 2020 2:02 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Also available directly from Microsoft. Down from $1,600, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. As Microsoft’s latest flagship portable computer delivers a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with its iconic folding hinge and a detachable keyboard. Everything is powered by a 1.2GHz i5 processor and up to 15.5-hours of battery life ensures you can get work down all-day before needing to recharge. Alongside USB-C, there’s also dual USB-A ports and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at $400 instead. Here you’ll trade off the more powerful design of the lead deal in favor of similar 2-in-1 form-factor that’s centered around a 10.5-inch PixelSense display.

Or if you’re in the market for a new macOS machine, right now Apple’s most-affordable MacBook Air has been marked down to $899. That’s $100 off the going rate and one of the best offers to date. Then go check out everything else in our Apple guide right here.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

