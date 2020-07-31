Paderno’s Pro Veggie Spiralizer makes dinner prep a breeze at $22 (Reg. $30)

Woot is now offering the Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Spiralizer Pro for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $27 and as much as $36, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and well under the current best Amazon third-party offers. Designed to be your personal sous-chef, this model comes with several blade types for veggie noodles/spirals, slicing, ribbon cuts, strands, and more. The folding design makes it a breeze to store in-between uses while the suction base keeps things safe and sturdy. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is already among the most affordable options when it comes to the spiralizer category. But there are some more simple models out there you can score for less. If this highly-rated Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer for $16 is still overkill for you, take a look at the Ontel Veggetti. it sells for just $10 on Amazon right now and carries stellar ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers.

Speaking of kitchenware, you’re going to need somewhere to cook the burgers this summer and Home Depot is offering up to 20% off grills and more today. You’ll also want to visit our BBQ feature and home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Paderno 4-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer Pro:

The Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Spiralizer is an easy-to-use tool that makes vegetable spaghetti, cucumber ribbon strands, curly fries or long, spiral apple strands in seconds. We’ve combined all of the popular features and convenience of our 3-blade slicer, with a more compact and sleek design, as well as an additional blade providing a total of five unique cuts. The Paderno World-Cuisine Spiralizer will liven up your favorite meals and bring creativity to a raw or healthy diet.

