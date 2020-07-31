Home Depot offers up to 20% off grills, landscaping essentials, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off various patio accessories, grills, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill with stainless steel casing for $399.99. Amazon is also matching this price today. As a comparison, that’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features three in-line tube burners for a total of 27000 BTUs alongside 600-square inches of cooking area. You’ll be able to control each burner individually alongside the charcoal firebox with vents. Side tables give you plenty of room to prepare food and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Gorilla Carts 4-cubic foot Yard Cart for $81.39. It typically sells for around $100 and today’s deal is largely in-line with other discounts we’ve seen in 2020. This cart is a great option for tackling tasks around the yard, moving mulch, or hauling plants. It doesn’t weigh too much, either, so you’ll be able to tote it around without too much issue. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for even more deals on landscaping essentials, grills, patio accessories, and more. Those looking to upgrade their seating will want to check out this particularly notable deal at Amazon on a 4-foot bean bag chair at $89. Check out all the details right here.

Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill features:

Overall 600 sq. In. Porcelain cast iron grates (300 sq. In. Charcoal and 300 sq. In. Gas) plus 209 sq. In. Porcelain wiring warming rack (105 sq. In. Charcoal and 105 sq. In. Gas)

Two double-layer Stainless Steel lids with integrated temperature gauge and Stainless Steel handle. Charcoal firebox with two air vents. Side tables for food preparation and grill tools.

Stainless Steel panels: automatic ignition system on the gas grill side, with three 9000-btu burners (total 27000 BTUs); slide-away air vent on the charcoal side, and spring handle for adjusting charcoal pan.

