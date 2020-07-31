Schlage’s HomeKit Sense Deadbolt falls to new Amazon low at $137.50 (Save 30%)

- Jul. 31st 2020 1:33 pm ET

Get this deal
$199 $137.50
0

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel for $137.40 shipped. Down from $199, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 585 shoppers. Find more details below the fold.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $120. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Schlage Sense mentioned above, namely the aforementioned Siri integration.

While you’re upgrading the front door, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on Arlo Video Doorbell at $110. Or to grow your HomeKit setup, a collection of Aqara accessories are currently marked down by 30% starting at $12. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth . Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys. The Schlage Sense lock is easy to install yourself in minutes. It’s battery operated so there’s no hardwiring required, and the lock will still accept access codes if the power goes out at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$199 $137.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Schlage

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go