Schlage’s HomeKit Sense Deadbolt falls to new Amazon low at $137.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel for $137.40 shipped. Down from $199, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 585 shoppers. Find more details below the fold.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $120. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Schlage Sense mentioned above, namely the aforementioned Siri integration.

While you’re upgrading the front door, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on Arlo Video Doorbell at $110. Or to grow your HomeKit setup, a collection of Aqara accessories are currently marked down by 30% starting at $12. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth . Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys. The Schlage Sense lock is easy to install yourself in minutes. It’s battery operated so there’s no hardwiring required, and the lock will still accept access codes if the power goes out at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!