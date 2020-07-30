Aqara’s latest sale takes 30% off HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, more from $12

- Jul. 30th 2020 11:07 am ET

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by its HomeKit Starter Set at $90.99 shipped when applying code AQARASDS at checkout. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new all-time low. Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and this starter kit is a great way to outfit your house. Included here is the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for other Aqara HomeKit deals from $12 including additional sensors, smart plugs, and more.

In order to lock-in all of the deals, be sure to apply the aforementioned code, which will drop prices to some of the lowest we’ve tracked across the lot.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

Right now, Anker’s eufyCam 2 HomeKit Camera System has dropped to one of its best prices yet at $250 following a $100 discount. We’re also still seeing TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug at $23, alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions.

