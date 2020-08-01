DEWALT’s 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set falls to $11 at Amazon (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set for $10.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% what Ace Hardware charges and is the lowest price we have tracked since March. This 6-piece spade bit set is an easy way to create holes in wood larger than what typical bits can handle. I have quite a few in my toolkit and am constantly using them to cable manage whatever electronics I buy. Sizes span 3/8- to 1-inch, offering up a lot of versatility. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want to reduce noise throughout your next project? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with DEWALT’s Interrupter Earmuffs at $7.50 Prime shipped. This deal is 25% off typical pricing, allowing you to scoop them up at a respectable discount.

If you’re not sure which project to tackle next, you could install Amazon’s Rivet Pendant Chandelier. This way you can stylishly shake up the lighting in your space and save 33% while you do it. Typically $60, right now you can nab it for $40.

DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set features:

The product is 6Pc spade bit set

Easy to use

The product is manufactured in China

Spade drill bit set includes six common sizes for versatility

Max life corner preserves nail life

1/4 inch ball groove shank is compatible with most drills

Measures 8. 8 By 5. 9 By 0. 2 inches; weighs 9. 3 ounces

