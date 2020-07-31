At $7.50, DEWALT’s Interrupter Safety Earmuffs have returned to an Amazon low

- Jul. 31st 2020 2:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Interrupter Safety Earmuffs for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, loud and continuous noises while tackling a project can grate on your nerves. Thankfully, the DEWALT Interrupter Safety Earmuffs are here to save the day with soft, foam-filled ear cups that are said to provide all-day comfort. These adhere to typical DEWALT branding, offering up a traditional black and yellow colorway. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Want to keep the savings going? If so, why not check out these DEWALT and SKIL tool deals priced from $51. Savings of up to $84 are ripe for the picking, allowing you to outfit your setup with fresh tools at notable discounts. Our top pick continues to be DEWALT’s 1000-watt Car Power Inverter. It offers up dual 120V AC outlets and three 3.1A USB-A charging ports.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Home Depot is offering up to 20% off grills, landscaping essentials, and more. These offers are available today only, making it critical that you quickly peruse these deals before they expire a little bit later. The Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill is down to $400, which is $100 off typical pricing, making now a great time to strike.

DEWALT Interrupter Safety Earmuffs features:

  • Soft, Foam Filled Ear Cups
  • Lightweight, Durable Construction
  • Adjustable, Padded Headband
  • Provides All Day Comfort

