Banana Republic takes 40% off summer favorites: Shorts, t-shirts, more

Banana Republic takes 40% off favorite summer styles and up to 75% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Easily update your summer shorts with the men’s 9-inch Slim Core styles. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them from $17. They’re available in several color options and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, with over 560 reviews from Banana Republic customers, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from adidas, Backcountry, and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-inch Slim Core Shorts $17 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Tapered Linen Suit Pant $63 (Orig. $159)
- Slim Traveler Pant $34 (Orig. $98)
- Rapid Movement Denim Jean $64 (Orig. $129)
- Slim Perforated Resort Shirt $24 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $30)
- High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $71 (Orig. $119)
- Denim Trucker Jacket $24 (Orig. $99)
- Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans $59 (Orig. $99)
- Linen-Cotton Paperbag Shorts $48 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
