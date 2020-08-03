We are now ready to get the week going with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning at this time we scour Apple’s digital storefronts for the best game and app deals for your iPhone, Pad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac. Today’s lineup includes titles like Moonlight Express: Fortnight, 7 Minute Workout, Shadow Of Death, Notes Writer Pro, Baldur’s Gate II, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look t all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 1Timer – Voice Timer: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoPhix: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All Fonts : Install Any Fonts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Box Breathe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: TextEdit + for RTF, LaTeX, Md: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Miracle Merchant: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5coins Simple expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Moonlight Express :

With a seemingly easy one-tap gameplay, Moonlight Express invites you on an adventure in the serene heights of Skyscraper City. Embark on the noble quest of this cliché breaking Christmas game, filled with atmospheric music and beautiful graphics. Features: • Over 600 unique, hand-drawn game items. • A one-tap game experience. • An easy to learn gift shooter. • Stimulating quick reflexes. • Strategically challenging. • A vertical scrolling surprise.

