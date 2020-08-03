Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Remastered Collection $40, NHL 20 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Yakuza Remastered Collection for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Featuring remastered versions with a “rigorous re-localization process” and the very first physical release of Yakuza 5 in the west, this is a perfect chance to experience the “final missing chapters in Kiryu’s story.” It is also a great way to catch up on everything before Yakuza Like a Dragon releases in November. Learn more about the new upcoming entry in the long-running series right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console offers including NHL 20, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Persona 5 Royal, ASTRAL CHAIN, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, and hundreds of ongoing digital summer deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- NHL 20 Standard Edition $12 (Reg. $18+)
- Deluxe Edition $14 (Reg. $21+)
- Ultimate Edition $16 (Reg. $26+)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Vampyr from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $12 (Reg. $30)
- FINAL FANTASY Switch games from $8 (Reg. up to $50)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $34 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $15 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on Xbox via Best Buy
- Rainsdowne Players $0.07 (Reg. $4)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts Xbox One FREE (Reg. $10)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Outer Wilds $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more
FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more
Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer
Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall
