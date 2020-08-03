Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Remastered Collection $40, NHL 20 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Yakuza Remastered Collection for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Featuring remastered versions with a “rigorous re-localization process” and the very first physical release of Yakuza 5 in the west, this is a perfect chance to experience the “final missing chapters in Kiryu’s story.” It is also a great way to catch up on everything before Yakuza Like a Dragon releases in November. Learn more about the new upcoming entry in the long-running series right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console offers including NHL 20, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Persona 5 Royal, ASTRAL CHAIN, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, and hundreds of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more

FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more

Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer

Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more

August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with

Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!