Today's best game deals: Yakuza Remastered Collection $40, NHL 20 $12, more

- Aug. 3rd 2020 9:50 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Yakuza Remastered Collection for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Featuring remastered versions with a “rigorous re-localization process” and the very first physical release of Yakuza 5 in the west, this is a perfect chance to experience the “final missing chapters in Kiryu’s story.” It is also a great way to catch up on everything before Yakuza Like a Dragon releases in November. Learn more about the new upcoming entry in the long-running series right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console offers including NHL 20, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Persona 5 Royal, ASTRAL CHAIN, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, and hundreds of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

