Coleman’s 3-Panel Magnetic LED Lantern charges via USB: $44.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 3-Panel LED Lantern for $44.70 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. This camping lantern features three light panels that easily can be easily removed thanks to the use of magnets. Each of these have individual lighting controls that allow you to find the perfect setting for your campsite. The entire thing has an IPX4 water-resistant design, ensuring it can withstand storms and the like. Once charged up via USB, this light can last for up to 20-hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to shake up the lighting at home? Amazon’s Rivet Pendant Chandelier is down to $40 right now. It boasts a mid-century modern look that’s comprised of glass and brushed nickel. This offer is 33% off what you’d typically have to spend.

Speaking of lighting, did you see the deal we spotted on Energizer’s LED headlamp? It shines 260-lumens at whatever you’re looking at and has fallen to an all-time low of $11. This is great for tackling projects with dim lighting conditions and could even work well when hiking late at night on your next camping trip.

Coleman 3-Panel LED Lantern features:

3 removable magnetic light panels Recharge on base

Built-in flashlight and individual controls on each light panel adjust to your liking

IPX4 water-resistant design

USB charging port keeps your mobile devices powered

Light runtime: up to 20 hours for base, 3 hours for panels

