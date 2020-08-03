First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke Alarm and CO Detector drops to $37 (Save 26%)

- Aug. 3rd 2020 8:51 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $37.16 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen since January. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone when either is detected, as well as set automations and more. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers and we’ve previously recommended it as a notable option for bolstering your smart home security. More details below.

Even if having smart home capabilities via the Z-Wave support doesn’t do much for you, today’s lead deal is worth considering given that First Alert’s regular Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector will set you back only $2 less than the smart version. So if you think adopting Z-Wave in the future is a possibility, it may very well be worth the extra cash right now.

For those thinking it’s now time to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

The easy-to-install, wireless, battery-powered First Alert Z-Wave Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm helps protect your home and family from potential dangers. It is designed for compatibility with the Ring Alarm Security System and other certified Z-Wave systems, so you can be kept informed through mobile alerts in the event of an emergency.

First Alert

