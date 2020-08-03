Garmin vívomove HR Sport has up to 2-weeks of battery life at a low of $137.50

- Aug. 3rd 2020 5:38 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $137.59 shipped. Normally retailing for $200, our last mention was $144 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re not a fan of the Apple Watch, this could be a great option for you whether you use Android or iPhone. It functions on both fantastically and tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, and much more. The built-in screen will showcase messages, notifications, and other content from your phone. It can last for up to 5-days in smart mode and up to 2-weeks more in watch-only mode. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re after a budget-focused setup, Wyze Band is a great option to consider. It comes in at $30 shipped, saving you over $100 from today’s lead deal. Offering a fitness-focused design, Wyze Band is great for those tracking steps, sleep, and more. Not sure if it’s the right option for you? Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Looking for some headphones to use while out-and-about? Well, Apple’s AirPods Pro are at an all-time low of $199 shipped right now. These are my go-to headphones for working out, doing yard chores, phone calls, or just general music listening and YouTube usage.

Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)
  • Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
  • Wellness monitoring tools, such as all day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep

