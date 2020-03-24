Wyze, a fan-favorite around here when it comes to budget-friendly smart home products, just announced its two latest products: the Wyze Scale and Wyze Band. The Scale, bring the more budget-friendly offering here, comes in at $19.99 plus shipping. The Wyze Band clock in at $24.99 plus shipping. The Scale connects with the Wyze App, as well as Apple Health and Google Fit, with Fitbit and Samsung Health integrations around the corner. The Band connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth and gives you smart home control to the next level thanks to its Alexa integration. Keep reading to find out more about these budget-friendly smart home products

When it comes to smart scales, most are $50-$100, though some off-brands can come in at around $20-$30 on occasion. Wyze Scale is the first offering that we’ve seen from a well-known company that breaks the $20 price point while offering all of the necessary features that we’ve come to expect, including both Apple Health and Google Fit integration.

The Wyze Scale will measure weight, body fat, lean body mass, heart rate, and eight other essential metrics, which provides you with a great overall view of your health. Each stat is tracked within the Wyze app itself, but also within Apple Health and Google Fit. Plus, both Fitbit and Samsung Health integration is just over the horizon, according to Wyze.

If your smartphone isn’t nearby, that’s okay. The LCD display will show weight and body fat, which is great if you just want to check in real quick. However, once the Wyze app is open on your smartphone and near the Scale, it all syncs to the cloud.

Wyze Scale will cost $19.99 plus shipping and will be released in April at both Wyze.com and on Amazon.

Wyze Band packs Alexa built-in for smart home control

Wyze didn’t just want to make an activity tracker when it set out to create its wrist-based companion. No, the company behind many successful smart home products decided to make something to integrate with the rest of its lineup. In comes the Wyze Band, which ties into your existing Wyze ecosystem, including the Bulb, Cam, and Plug. Plus, it’ll work with future Wyze devices too.

However, Wyze didn’t stop there, as they built-in Amazon’s Alexa, which gives you control over many non-Wye smart home products as well. You can configure rules in the Alexa app and have Wyze Band controlling your smart TV, changing the lights, and more.

The Wyze Band offers a high-resolution AMOLED touch screen that is fully customizable. It’ll have call and app notifications, a phone finder, 5ATM rating (which means it can be submerged in up to 50-feet of water for 10-minutes), and 10-day battery life.

Wyze Band will cost $24.99 plus shipping and will be released later today at Wyze.com and on Amazon.

