Save 33% on this Philips Hue Dimmable White 3-bulb starter kit at $54

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White 3-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $53.80 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks the best we’ve seen since March, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $69 for a two-bulb kit at Amazon and Best Buy. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without having to adopt one of the pricier color kits. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as scheduling, the ability to set automations with other accessories, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 655 customers. Head below the fold for more.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch at $25 with your savings. This 4-button remote allows you to trigger pre-set scenes, and also integrates with HomeKit for controlling other devices. Its one of my personal favorite smart home accessories, and definitely helps ease the adoption for non tech-savvy spouses or roommates.

Or you could expand your Siri setup to the patio with this outdoor HomeKit smart plug at $28, alongside an Alexa and Assistant-enabled one for $21. There’s more where that came from in our smart home guide, so be sure to check out all of the on-going discounts right here.

Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

