This outdoor HomeKit smart plug drops to $28 (Save 20%), more from $21

Amazon is currently offering the meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the 2020 low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. Over 250 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you can live without the HomeKit support found in the lead deal, opt for this version of Outdoor Smart Plug from meross for $21 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon means you can save even further. Down from $25, here you’ll pocket $4 in savings while scoring the third-best price this year. This model still sports a weather-resistant design, but with Alexa and Assistant control at the helm. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This morning we also spotted that Home Depot had kicked off a new smart home sale with deals on door locks, thermostats, and more. That’s on top of a discount on First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke Alarm and CO Detector at $37, and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, and more. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and compatible with SmartThings. Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!