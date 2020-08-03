Save up to 50% on Anova Sous Vide precision cookers on sale from $149

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for nearly a 50% discount and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Anova Pro is capable of heating 26-gallons of water at a time thanks to its 1,200W power output, ensuring you’ll be able to cook everything from smaller dishes to extravagant meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, and pork thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Plus, this model has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which allows it to pair with your smartphone for remotely monitoring the cooking, double-checking temperature settings, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 210 customers. Head below for more.

Over at Amazon, you can score the 1,000W Anova Sous Vide Cooker for $149. Down from $199, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks one of the best we’ve seen this year outside of a drop to $133. Here you’ll get a similar overall feature set to the lead deal, but with a slightly less powerful heating system at only 1,000W. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Our home goods guide is ripe for the picking with plenty of other discounted essentials for around your house. This morning we’ve already spotted an up to 50% off tool sale on DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID gear, alongside this electric toothbrush bundle at $25 and more.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

