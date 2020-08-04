Twelve South unveils BookBook for Kindle, supporting a brand other than Apple

- Aug. 4th 2020 4:14 pm ET

Twelve South is a brand that’s garnered a lot of attention by committing itself solely to the development of Apple product accessories. Despite this, the company has managed to create a vast catalog of items ranging from stands for iPad and MacBook to cases for iPhone and AirPods. The launch of BookBook for Kindle Paperwhite signals that Twelve South is beginning to venture outside of the Apple ecosystem, paving the way for potential excitement among Android, PC, and Chromebook enthusiasts. Continue reading to learn more.

BookBook for Kindle makes a lot of sense

While iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks can all be used to read, it can be argued that most folks only occasionally or perhaps even rarely utilize them to do it. While BookBook can certainly help disguise your Apple device and even provide a bit of added storage, the new Kindle-focused option feels like the best use-case yet.

By adopting BookBook for Kindle Paperwhite, folks that love reading digitally can now enjoy both the nostalgic feeling of holding a leather-bound book while easily switching to any title in their collection.

Outside of being a vintage cover for Kindle Paperwhite, this BookBook has quite a few notable features. Standouts include the ability to fold the cover completely back, prop Kindle Paperwhite up, and even wake it up or put it to sleep when opening or closing the case.

BookBook for Kindle

Pricing and availability

The new Twelve South BookBook for Kindle Paperwhite is available for order at Amazon right now. Pricing is set at $49.99 and at this moment there appear to be no shipment delays. Given the affordability of Kindle devices, it comes as no surprise that this version undercuts BookBook for iPad by a considerable amount.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’m not a huge reader of eBooks, I always stick with the Kindle platform each time I buy a new title. The primary reason is Whispersync, which allows me to spend a little more after buying a Kindle book to score Audible narration at a generous discount. This way, if I am having a slow day and would like to immerse myself in reading, I can seamlessly pick up in a Kindle book wherever Audible was last stopped.

The fact that I am fully entrenched in Kindle makes has teed me up to adopt an Amazon reading tablet at some point in the future. If that ever happens, it’s good to know that Twelve South has my back with BookBook for Kindle.

