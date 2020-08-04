CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker is $150, today only (Save 25%)

- Aug. 4th 2020 7:47 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker for $149.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $200 with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. This isn’t your regular pressure cooker, as CHEF has built-in added smart functionality including Wi-Fi functionality, auto-steam release, and a scale that’s fully integrated. Guided cooking provides “step-by-step video cooking instructions and enable you to send precise cooking parameters to your smart cooker.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair your savings with a popular Instant Pot cookbook and dive into your new world of culinary creations. This book includes 500 “quick and easy” recipes, which should make for some fun meals throughout the year. It’s a #1 best-seller with stellar ratings across the board.

You can browse through the rest of our home goods guide for even more deals on everyday health essentials, along with price drops on kitchen appliances and more.

CHEF iQ Pressure Cooker features:

At CHEF iQ, we’re bringing innovation, technology, and science into the kitchen to revolutionize the home cooking experience. The Smart Cooker includes a built-in scale, automatic pressure release, 300+ built-in cooking presets, and more. The CHEF iQ ecosystem seamlessly combines the hardware of the Smart Cooker and the software of the CHEF iQ App to provide you with a premium culinary experience you simply cannot get anywhere else.

