Coleman’s Duck Harbor Sleeping Bag falls 25% at Amazon, now under $38

Amazon is offering the Coleman Duck Harbor Adult Sleeping Bag for $37.84 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. If you plan on camping anytime soon, it may be time to upgrade your sleeping bag. Not only does this solution feature a Wrap ‘N Roll design for easily packing it up, it’s also ready to keep you warm in temperatures as low as 40º Fahrenheit. It can accommodate most sleepers roughly up to 6-feet tall, making it a solution that’s great for most adults and teenagers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yet another way to boost the comfort of your next camping trip is by adopting Intex’s Dura-Beam Queen Airbed while it’s $20 at Amazon. This is an an affordable way to elevate yourself off the ground and help promote a better night of sleep. Buyers will save 25%, making now a great time to strike.

Oh, and if you want to illuminate your campsite after dark, it’s hard to go wrong with the deal we spotted on Coleman’s 3-Panel Magnetic 600-lumen LED Lantern. This rechargeable model can be topped back off using a USB cable and is currently marked down to $45 at Amazon. Once charged up, this light can last for up to 20-hours.

Coleman Duck Harbor Adult Sleeping Bag features:

Adult sleeping bag for camping in mild temperatures down to 40 degrees F

Can accommodate most people up to 5 feet 11 inches tall

Cotton cover, soft cotton flannel liner, and Thermolock draft tube for warmth and heat retention

ZipPlow system plows away fabric to prevent snagging during zipping

Roll Control design and Wrap ‘N Roll integrated packing system for easy rolling and securing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!