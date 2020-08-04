De’Longhi’s 1500W Heater has a digital thermostat: $90.50 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 1500-Watt Radiating Space Heater for $90.40 shipped. That’s up to $60 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This heater boasts a steel assembly that’s said to be both “durable and maintenance-free.” It quietly cranks out 1500-watts of heating power, providing enough warmth to keep even large rooms warm. A digital thermostat allows you to choose your desired temperature and its unique thermal slot design maximizes heat flow. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Yet another way to keep warm is to shop the Casper and Zinus bedding solutions we found on sale earlier today. Pricing starts at $69, allowing you to affordably shop for a new bed frame, pillow, mattress, and more. Our top pick was the Zinus Luis 16-inch Full-Size Bed Frame at under $92 which happens to be $38 off what you’d typically have to spend.

Speaking of Zinus, did you see that its Benton Loveseat has been marked down to $299? This offer is good for $100 off, allowing you to refresh or expand your space’s current setting arrangement. It spans 53-inches, sports a tufted appearance, and is bound to add some mid-century charm to your home.

De’Longhi 1500-Watt Radiating Space Heater features:

DURABLE & MAINTENANCE-FREE: Patented, high-quality steel assembly and the permanently-sealed oil reservoir never needs refilling

RADIANT HEAT: 1500 watts of heating power for quiet, full room comfort

PERSONALIZED COMFORT: Customize to your heating needs with an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!