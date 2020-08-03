Bring home Zinus’ Benton Loveseat for $299 at Amazon (Save $100+)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Benton Loveseat for $299 shipped. That’s $100+ off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This tufted loveseat spans 53-inches and aims to add some mid-century charm to your space. Its frame is said to be strong and foam cushioning aims to keep you comfortable. Buyers are bound to love its tool-free assembly, allowing it to be unpackaged and set up in “less than 20-minutes.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to work from your new loveseat? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon’s Rivet Industrial Table. It dropped to $90 over the weekend, allowing you to reduce spending by $30+. This piece boasts an industrial look thanks to its use of solid hardwood along the top and black metal legs underneath.

Now that your seating has been refreshed, why not upgrade to Samsung’s 58-inch QLED 4K Smart TV? It’s currently at an all-time low of $600, delivering an affordable way to increase your screen size. This deal is $200+ off recent pricing there, making now a fantastic time to strike.

Zinus Benton Loveseat features:

REFINED STYLE FOR YOUR SMALL SPACE – The perfect resting place for you and your perfectly coordinated throw pillows, this 53 inch grid tufted loveseat grabs attention and adds mid-century charm to your small rooms or apartment

DURABLE DESIGN – A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable

TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY – All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!