Casper and Zinus bedding solutions fall as low as $69 at Amazon

- Aug. 4th 2020 11:43 am ET

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of Casper and Zinus bedding solutions priced from $69. Our top pick is the Zinus Luis 16-inch Full-Size Bed Frame for $91.82 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. This bed frame boasts a quick lock construction that’s ready to be easily assembled “in minutes.” Its strong steel support is said to provide increased mattress life while also eliminating the need for a box spring. Zinus backs this bed with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Casper and Zinus bedding deals.

More bedding deals:

Want to boost comfort during your next camping trip? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Intex’s Dura-Beam Queen Airbed at $20. Not only will it work well for outdoor adventures, it’s also a solid option for when extended family stays over and you don’t have enough beds. This offer is 25% off at Amazon, making now a great time to strike.

Zinus Luis 16-inch Full-Size Bed Frame features:

  • Quick Lock Construction for fast and easy assembly in minutes
  • Strong Steel support for increased mattress life
  • Eliminates the Need for a box Spring/ Allows for valuable under bed storage.
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use
  • Worry free 5 year warranty

