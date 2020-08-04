Harman Kardon’s 13-Ch. soundbar is $300 (Refurb, Orig. $1,000), more from $250

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Harman Kardon home theater speakers and soundbars priced from $250 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One highlight is on the Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 13-Channel Soundbar for $299.99. Down from its original $1,000 price tag and still selling for as much at Harman Kardon’s storefront, today’s offer beats the $649 new condition price at B&H by 54% and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Enchant 1300 features MultiBeam technology that’s said to offer a surround sound experience “without extra speakers or wires.” The 13-channel speaker array delivers room-filling sound and Chromecast features alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth onboard. You’ll also be able to enjoy 4K HDR passthrough from the four HDMI ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars and comes backed by 1-year Harman Kardon warranty. Head below the fold for more.

For more ways to upgrade your setup, be sure to swing by the rest of the deals today at Woot. There are plenty of additional Harman Kardon soundbars and speakers to go alongside the Enchant 1300 mentioned above, including standalone subwoofers, higher-end options, and more.

Or if you’re after the kind of home theater audio that a soundbar can’t match, we just took a hands-on look at the Enclave CineHome II system. We found it to be an effortless way to get 5.1-channel surround sound audio, and you can get all of the details right here.

Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 Soundbar features:

Harman Kardon Enchant Series soundbars feature MultiBeam, an exclusive technology that delivers a truly incredible surround sound experience without extra speakers or wires. Hear deep bass without the need of an additional subwoofer or choose for superior bass with the optional wireless Enchant Subwoofer.

