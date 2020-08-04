It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have some great Mac app deals available in this self-development bundle including Rosetta Stone, but we also spotted some great offers on Apple’s digital storefronts today as well. Along with a deep price drop on Readdle’s highly-rated PDF Expert, we also have deals on Pedometer Plus, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Mars Information Atlas, Finding, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pedometer Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photos Cleaner – Duplicate: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Finding..: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Today In History: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $40 (Reg. $80)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 1Timer – Voice Timer: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoPhix: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All Fonts : Install Any Fonts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Box Breathe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: TextEdit + for RTF, LaTeX, Md: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on PDF Expert :

PDF Expert is the best way to edit PDF text, images, links and outlines. Fixing a typo or changing a logo in a contract, or updating your CV is now a matter of a few seconds. From the first document, PDF Expert springs into action with smooth scrolling and fast search. PDFs open instantly, whether they are just small attachments or 2000-page reports. When it’s time to edit, all the great tools you need are easy to find and just a click away. PDF Expert’s quick annotations, easy form filling, and powerful file merging will chew through your work in record time. Seamlessly edit PDF text, adjust or replace images, add links to text and edit outlines.

