Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal $30, XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35, more

Microsoft is now offering digital copies of DOOM Eternal for $29.99. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon and on PSN, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the latest entry in the DOOM series. Hell’s armies have invaded earth and you must become the Slayer to stop the destruction of humanity. In other words, this is the same DOOM you know and love, but bigger, faster, and even more grotesquely gorgeous. But you’ll want to head below for even more DOOM deals, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Donut County, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and loads of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

