Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal $30, XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35, more

- Aug. 4th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

Microsoft is now offering digital copies of DOOM Eternal for $29.99. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon and on PSN, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the latest entry in the DOOM series. Hell’s armies have invaded earth and you must become the Slayer to stop the destruction of humanity. In other words, this is the same DOOM you know and love, but bigger, faster, and even more grotesquely gorgeous. But you’ll want to head below for even more DOOM deals, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Donut County, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and loads of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more

Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more

FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more

Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer

Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more

August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard