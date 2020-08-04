Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal $30, XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35, more

Microsoft is now offering digital copies of DOOM Eternal for $29.99. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon and on PSN, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the latest entry in the DOOM series. Hell’s armies have invaded earth and you must become the Slayer to stop the destruction of humanity. In other words, this is the same DOOM you know and love, but bigger, faster, and even more grotesquely gorgeous. But you’ll want to head below for even more DOOM deals, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Donut County, XCOM 2 Collection, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and loads of ongoing digital summer deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Amazon console game sale up to 30% off
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Franchise Sale via Xbox Live from $13
- Fallout Franchise Sale via Xbox Live from $2.50
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Vampyr from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $12 (Reg. $30)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $33 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $15 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on Xbox via Best Buy
- Rainsdowne Players $0.07 (Reg. $4)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts Xbox One FREE (Reg. $10)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Outer Wilds $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more
FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more
Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer
Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
