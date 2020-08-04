Upgrade to this Linksys Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $280 and save $120

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack for $279.99 shipped. Having dropped from $400, today’s offer is good for a $120 discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000-square feet in tri-band coverage and is equipped with a total of six Gigabit Ethernet ports. With up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds, you’ll be able stream 4K content, play online games, and much more without slowing down the network. Plus, three mesh nodes offers reliable connectivity in every room of your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,900 customers. Head below for more.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to.

Speaking of Ubiquiti, its AmpliFi Alien router is worth considering if you’re after Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. We took a hands-on look in a recent UniFi Diary piece, which you can checkout here for the full breakdown. Or you could just spring for this discounted NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ax system and call it a day, which is still seeing a 20% discount down to $240.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

