Blackstar’s portable Bluetooth guitar amp now $100 for today only ($130 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Blackstar Super Fly 12W 2×3 Guitar Combo Amp for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $230 at Guitar Center and Amazon, today’s offer is a solid $130 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This portable electric guitar amp is great for street performances or just jamming in the backyard without entirely ruining your neighbor’s afternoon. Not only does it offer up Bluetooth music streaming for backing tracks or just listening purposes, it also has one channel for your guitar and another for a microphone. You’re looking at a compact pair of 3-inch full range speakers with 12W of power, a built-in back stand, as well as on-board reverb and EQ. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If today’s lead deal is still a little bit too large for your portable mini amp needs, there are smaller and more affordable options to consider. The Blackstar Electric Guitar Mini Amplifier comes in at nearly half the price on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. It won’t spit out as much power overall, nor does it support Bluetooth streaming, but it will get the job done in a much more portable package.

Be sure to visit our previous guitar roundup for models from Fender, Gretsch, Ibanez, and more starting from $130. You’ll also want to give the new AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface a closer look as well as this deal on Focusrite’s 18i20 Audio Interface.

More on the Blackstar Super Fly 12W 2×3 Guitar Combo Amp:

The Blackstar Super Fly is your take-anywhere street performance amp. With separate microphone and instrument channels, battery power, plus Bluetooth connectivity, it delivers your performance with power and clarity in any location. Channel 1 has an XLR/jack combination input for use with microphones or line level instruments. Channel 2 is for guitar, either electric with clean and overdrive, or a specially voiced acoustic setting. Each channel has its own separate EQ and reverb controls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!