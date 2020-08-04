PowerA’s Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller hits $28.50 (Save 40%)

- Aug. 4th 2020 3:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller for $28.30 shipped. That’s $21+ off the typical rate there and is the second-lowest price we have tracked. Whether you play a lot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or simply love GameCube-styled controllers, this PowerA offering is a slam dunk. It has a colorway that mimics the original Nintendo while still adopting Bluetooth 5.0 for easy-to-use wireless connectivity. This controller is powered by two AA batteries and PowerA backs it with a 2-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Still on the hunt for other Nintendo Switch accessories? If so, yesterday’s roundup of cases, controllers, and more sounds like a great place to visit. Pricing starts at $10 and brands include PowerA, RDS, and PDP.

Oh, and while we’re talking controllers, did you see PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-X Plus Controller? It’s made with Android and Microsoft’s Project xCloud in mind, providing an Xbox-like gaming experience. The unit is now available for pre-order, so swing by our coverage to see if it’s a good fit for you.

PowerA GameCube Switch Controller features:

  • Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button; Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay; Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
