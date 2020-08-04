PowerA’s Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller hits $28.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller for $28.30 shipped. That’s $21+ off the typical rate there and is the second-lowest price we have tracked. Whether you play a lot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or simply love GameCube-styled controllers, this PowerA offering is a slam dunk. It has a colorway that mimics the original Nintendo while still adopting Bluetooth 5.0 for easy-to-use wireless connectivity. This controller is powered by two AA batteries and PowerA backs it with a 2-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Still on the hunt for other Nintendo Switch accessories? If so, yesterday’s roundup of cases, controllers, and more sounds like a great place to visit. Pricing starts at $10 and brands include PowerA, RDS, and PDP.

Oh, and while we’re talking controllers, did you see PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-X Plus Controller? It’s made with Android and Microsoft’s Project xCloud in mind, providing an Xbox-like gaming experience. The unit is now available for pre-order, so swing by our coverage to see if it’s a good fit for you.

PowerA GameCube Switch Controller features:

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button; Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay; Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

