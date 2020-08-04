PowerA is expanding its line of officially licensed Xbox gear today with a new Project xCloud controller known as XP5-X Plus. The Android-compatible mobile and cloud gaming controller is designed to support both home and portable setups, including playing Xbox games from the cloud via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or natively on your Android phone, tablet, or Windows PC. Now up for pre-order alongside the already available PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers, head below for a closer look and more details on the new XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller.

PowerA has been a leader in the officially-licensed gaming peripheral space for quite some time. Its MOGA lineup is specifically tailored towards Xbox gamers as well as Microsoft’s cloud-based and Android-friendly Project xCloud service, which is expected to launch in full capacity on September 15.

XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller:

The new MOGA XP5-X Plus Project xCloud controller is specifically designed to support the aforementioned gaming services/platforms on whatever device you may be accessing them. Designed to look and feel much like the wireless Xbox controllers we are used to, it has a few interesting tricks up its sleeve as well including a built-in battery bank and a phone clip for mobile setups, among other things.

It houses an internal 3000mAh rechargeable battery for powering the controller itself, but you can also use it to charge up your mobile Android gear via the included charging cables. The detachable phone clip features an adjustable arm that supports devices up to 3.12-inches wide and offers up a convenient way to carry a mobile gaming display.

Whether it’s supported titles in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library or Fortnite on Android, gamers will experience breathtaking mobile gaming with the ergonomic design and familiarity of an Xbox-inspired controller.

Customizable back buttons and more:

The MOGA XP5-X Plus Project xCloud controller features your typical array of face buttons, the D-pad, thumbsticks, and shoulder triggers. But there are also a pair of “advanced gaming buttons” mounted along the back which can be custom mapped, not unlike the Microsoft Elite controller. PowerA notes that gamers can “quickly change button assignments on-the-fly between matches, or as you change characters or weapons in your favorite game.”

The MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller is now up for pre-order at Amazon for $69.99. It ships with a 2-year warranty in “mid-September to early October.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the official launch of Microsoft’s streaming service set for later this year — likely just a couple months before Xbox Series X hits — it was only a matter of time before peripherals specifically geared towards its Android support popped up. PowerA is one of the best in the game, so its officially licensed option is certainly worth consideration for those looking to do most of their gaming via a streaming service and/or on-the-go. While the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip is a great way to get much the same functionality for your existing Xbox Wireless Controllers, the additional customization options on the Moga XP5-X Plus as well as the added charging option might be worth it for avid portable gamers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!