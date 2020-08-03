Nintendo Switch/Lite cases and more from $10 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Poke Ball Protection Nintendo SwitchCase at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is matching our previous and the Amazon all-time for the lowest total we can find. Covered in Pokémon insignia, the all red case with black accents is also adorned with a Poke Ball icon in the lower right corner. Features include an outer protective shell, rubberized handle, Joy-Con-shaped zipper pulls, a built-in padded screen protector, and enough storage for up to nine game cards. Ships with a 2-year warranty from PowerA and 4+ star rating. Head below for even more Nintendo Switch/Lite accessory discounts.

More Nintendo Switch Case Deals:

If you prefer to take the first-party route, we still have the Nintendo Pro Controller down at $59 on Amazon right now, not to mention 8Bitdo’s NES Classic N30 Wireless Gamepad at the Amazon low.

On the news side of things, here’s everything from last month’s Nintendo Direct Mini, the latest Nintendo Switch Online titles, the new Animal Crossing content update, and be sure to take a look at PowerA’s new Nano Enhanced Controller with a rechargeable battery and USB-C.

More on the PowerA Poke Ball Protection Case:

Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case Designed precisely to fit the Console in handheld mode. Inside you’ll find a felt lining, Poke ball Tag, screen-protector flap with storage for nine game cards, and zippered mesh storage pocket. This portable case with Poke ball design gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever. Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and Joy-Con shaped zipper pulls…Molded interior fits Console in handheld mode, and features felt lining plus zippered mesh storage…Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International.

 

