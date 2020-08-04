Ditch the gas and go with RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mowers, now $400 off

Home Depot is currently taking $400 off RYOBI’s 38-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mowers. That brings the 75Ah model down to $2,399 or you can bag the 50Ah configuration at $1,999. Free shipping is available in both instances. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The optional bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Going with the larger battery will deliver additional runtime in comparison to the 50Ah version, but both will be suitable for small to medium yards, particularly if you’re interested in riding and skipping the gas and fuel routine. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Consider going with an electric push mower instead and save further. This 17-inch 40V cordless option from Greenworks is under $180 and offers up to 45-minutes of runtime on a full charge. It’s ideal for yards around half an acre in size. Plus, it works with the rest of Greenworks’ 40V lineup. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across the board on energy-conscious products. Today’s electric tankless water heater sale at Home Depot is also worth checking out if you’d like to make the switch. You can save upwards of 40% off a wide range of models from Atmor and other manufacturers.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

Remove the gas and fumes from cutting your lawn with the RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower. Powered by 75Ah Batteries and with 2 hours of run time this mower is a green alternative to traditional gas riding mowers. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower comes equipped with 38 in. 2-Blade Deck and 12 Position Manual Deck Adjustment to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with LED Headlights, USB Phone Charger and Cruise Control features making mowing as efficient and convenient as possible. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

