ViewSonic gaming monitors have fallen as low as $110 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor (VX2452MH) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This screen provides an affordable way to bring an additional full HD monitor into your space. ViewSonic touts a MEGA Dynamic Contrast Ratio that’s said to deliver “sharp, crisp images” no matter if you’re watching a movie, editing a photo, or playing a game. Connectivity options span HDMI, DVI, and VGA, ensuring it’ll be simple to get up and running. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another ViewSonic gaming monitor on sale.

We’ve also spotted the ViewSonic 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (XG2760) for $449.17 shipped at Amazon. This offer slices $101 off typical pricing there and is the best Amazon deal we’ve tracked. Owners of this display garner a 2K resolution, 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA G-SYNC is also onboard, taking the smoothness of your next gaming session to the next level. This display is backed by a 3-year ViewSonic warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re planning to become more of a console gamer once PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arrive, perhaps your money would be better spent on a TV. Right now Samsung’s 85- and 58-inch QLED 4K solutions can be had for their lowest prices yet. Amazon has these marked as low as $600, making now an excellent to consider an upgrade.

ViewSonic 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor features:

FORM & FUNCTION: With modern design, and Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution, this monitors look as good as it performs

GAME ON: An arsenal of pre-set customizable visual modes keeps you ready for gaming and multimedia entertainment

MAXIMIZED COLOR & CONTRAST: MEGA Dynamic Contrast Ratio delivers sharp, crisp images

