Algoma’s Quilted Hammock with metal stand and pillow drops to $120 (Reg. $160)

Today only, Woot is offering the Algoma Quilted Hammock with Stand for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $160 at Amazon and rarely dropping below that, today’s offer is $40 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Ideal for the backyard or the lake house, this 12-foot hammock features a stand constructed from tubular steel with a weather resistant spun polyester top. It has a weight capacity of 275-pounds and features a matching 55-inch pillow. Ships with a 1-year warranty and caries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If you’re not willing to fork out the cash for the steel frame, or simply just don’t need it, there are much more affordable options out there. The Kootek Camping Hammock carries 4+ star ratings from over 3,200 Amazon customers and sells for $23 Prime shipped. You won’t get the comfy woven fabric design here either, but it will get the job done and has a much higher weight capacity as well.

While we are talking about get some relaxation time in on the hammock, these new book suggestions are a great companion for your new lounger. But if you’re looking to upgrade the outdoor space even more, be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for eco-friendly solutions.

More on the Algoma Quilted Hammock with Stand:

This beautifully constructed quilted hammock, pillow, & stand combination can be yours to enjoy for years to come. Hammock bed is made out of weather resistant spun polyester with poly fiber filling, hardwood spreader bar, & poly rope clew ends. Stand is constructed from 100% tubular steel. Use either indoors or outdoors. Either place, you’ll enjoy the look, feel, & comfort of this fabric hammock combination.

