Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Pad returns to $130

Amazon offers Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $130 shipped. Regularly $149, today’s deal drops it down $19 and matches our previous mentions at Amazon. This model offers an upgraded experience with a built-in numeric keypad and the more desirable Space Gray colorway. It’s a great option if you’d like to add some flair to a Mac setup and the added numeric keypad certainly brings another level of functionality to the mix. It’s far rarer to see this model with the integrated numerical pad discounted, so jump in today if you’re at all interested.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $29. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup, as long as you have access to a USB-A port.

Don’t miss this on-going offer for Logitech’s popular MX Master 3 and MX Keys Advanced at $80. Staples is offering a rare discount here on one of the most popular accessories for Mac on the market today.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic keyboard with numeric keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming.

A scissor mechanism beneath Each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a Low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience.

The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications.

