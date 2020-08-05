DYMO’s high-end Label Maker is backlit, Mac-ready, more: $63.50 (Save $30+)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LabelManager 420P Label Maker for $63.55 shipped. That’s $30+ off what you’d typically have to spend and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $6. This high-end DYMO label maker is inundated with notable features. To kick things off, let’s highlight its rechargeable design that eliminates the need to buy batteries. Next up we have an expansive screen that lets you preview 4-lines of text at once. Yet another standout feature is its ability to be connected with a Mac or PC, letting users create labels that implement barcodes, custom logos, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now that you’re ready to get organized, it may be time to route all of your Ethernet cables through TP-Link’s 5-Port Gigabit Switch. Amazon just slashed its price by 30%, allowing you to scoop one up for under $18. Not only will this device provide extra Ethernet ports, it also boasts support for Quality-of-Service, helping prevent bottlenecks that could otherwise occur.

Yet another place that can use some organization is a home theater. Thankfully, we just found Walker Edison’s Barn Wood TV Stand for $175 at Amazon. This is $35 what it’s been averaging and built-in cable management makes this unit great for tackling a messy setup. As you run all the cables, don’t forget to label them with your new DYMO label maker. This will make future home theater projects a breeze.

DYMO LabelManager 420P Label Maker features:

PORTABLE & RECHARGEABLE LABEL MAKER: Rechargeable battery pack eliminates the need to buy AA batteries

PRINTS CUSTOM LABELS: Create labels with barcodes, logos and graphics on your computer with PC and Mac connection

SEE BEFORE YOU PRINT: 4 line display with backlight lets you see how your label will look before you print

