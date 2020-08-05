Walker Edison’s Barn Wood TV Stand wields cable management: $175 (Reg. $210)

- Aug. 5th 2020 12:21 pm ET

$175
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Farmhouse Barn Wood TV Stand for $175 shipped. That’s $35 off what it’s been averaging there and is within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked in all of 2020. Once armed with this fashionable TV stand, you’ll be ready to refresh the look of almost any room. Built-in cable management allows owners to run cords in the back of the TV stand while ensuring everything can still have a tidy look. Shelving throughout is adjustable, letting you pick the best layout for your setup. This unit measures 25- by 59- by 16-inches and supports up to 250 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a TV to put up top? It’s hard to go wrong with either of Samsung’s new 85- or 58-inch QLED 4K Smart TVs. Both of these wield Alexa and AirPlay 2 and can be had for as little as $600. These Samsung televisions boast quantum dot technology that offers “over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.”

Since you’re upgrading the living room, why not give your bedroom similar treatment? Right now we have a roundup of Casper and Zinus bedding solutions priced as low as $69 at Amazon. Examples of what you’ll find there include bed frames, mattress toppers, pillows, and more.

Walker Edison Farmhouse Barn Wood TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 25″ H x 59″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 64″. Supports up to 250 pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$175
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author