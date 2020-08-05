Walker Edison’s Barn Wood TV Stand wields cable management: $175 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Farmhouse Barn Wood TV Stand for $175 shipped. That’s $35 off what it’s been averaging there and is within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked in all of 2020. Once armed with this fashionable TV stand, you’ll be ready to refresh the look of almost any room. Built-in cable management allows owners to run cords in the back of the TV stand while ensuring everything can still have a tidy look. Shelving throughout is adjustable, letting you pick the best layout for your setup. This unit measures 25- by 59- by 16-inches and supports up to 250 pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Walker Edison Farmhouse Barn Wood TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 25″ H x 59″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 64″. Supports up to 250 pounds

