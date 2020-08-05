TP-Link’s 5-Port Gigabit Switch has QoS + runs quietly at under $18 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Switch for $17.81 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Ethernet switch serves as a simple way to expand wired, reliable, and speedy network connectivity. It supports Quality-of-Service which prevents bandwidth from being hogged by just one device, which can cause a bottleneck for others. Sturdy, compact metal casing is used throughout and owners are bound to appreciate a quiet, fan-less design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For those times when running Ethernet isn’t an option, adopting a mesh system can be a great way to combat poor wireless coverage. Thankfully we’ve got Google Nest Wifi systems priced as low as $199. There you’ll also find eero router deals that start at $79.

With a robust network in place, it may be time to expand Alexa or Assistant’s reach. While my latest Echo Dot Diary piece doesn’t specifically apply to the Google ecosystem, it can still work as its a list of automation ideas that can work with almost any smart home setup. Swing by to find out which Alexa Routines I’ve recently adopted to simplify my life.

TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Switch features:

5-Gigabit ports provide instant large file transfers

15K jumbo frame improves performance of large data transfers

Effective network monitoring via port mirroring, loop prevention and cable Diagnostics

Abundant VLAN features improve network security via traffic segmentation

Igmp snooping optimizes multicast applications

Port and tag-based QoS enable smooth latency-sensitive traffic

