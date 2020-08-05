Satechi’s back to school sale takes up to 20% off must-have Apple accessories

- Aug. 5th 2020 8:59 am ET

Satechi is launching its latest sitewide sale today to prepare for back to school with 20% off orders over $100 when code SCHOOL20 has been applied at checkout. Everything else, including the brand’s entire selection of Mac gear, iPhone accessories, and other Apple products, are also 15% off with code SCHOOL15. Free shipping is available on orders over $40. One highlight is on the new USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at $25.50. Down from $30, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having been released eariler in the year, this charging dock provides a more convenient way to refuel your AirPods with a USB-C design. It plugs right into a MacBook, iPad Pro, or compatible charger and has an aluminum build. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we just recently took a hands-on look as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series. Head below for other standouts from the sale.

Don’t forget to use the codes mentioned above to lock-in the sale prices, with deeper price cuts to be had when bundling accessories to hit the higher discount threshold.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

Then once you’re all squared away with Satechi’s back to school sale, dive into our batch of Anker deals from earlier in the week starting at $10. There you’ll find USB-C chargers, wireless speakers, and more.

Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock features:

Power your AirPods with ease using the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods with a wireless charging case, the Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device. With its compact yet sleek design, the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is a perfect addition to your work from home setup.

