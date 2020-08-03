Anker deals from $10: USB-C chargers, wireless speakers, HomeKit cameras, more

Anker is rolling into the week with a new sale at Amazon focused on some of its latest USB-C chargers, smart home accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 60W PowerPort Atom PD 2 USB-C Charger at $30.15. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low and is the best we can find by 25%. This model offers two USB-C ports rated for 60W power-ups, plus a foldable design that makes it a great companion while traveling. You’ll be able to power-up two of the latest devices from Apple, Google, and others with this model, making it a great option for 2020. Rated 4.5/ stars.

Other notable deals include:

For more Anker power solutions, make sure you check out some of our latest reviews, which include the new PowerExtend surge protector that we recently featured on Tested with 9to5Toys. You’ll also want to check out the eufyCam 2 featured in today’s sale, which Jordan recently went hands-on with.

While we’re on the subject of smartphone accessories, don’t miss this particularly notable deal on Tile item trackers from $20. If you’re buying any of today’s Anker deals for your mobile setup, adding a Tile tracker is a great way to ensure you don’t lose a wallet, bag, or other valuables while on-the-go.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 features:

High-speed – 2 5× faster than the 5W charger that comes with your iPhone Charge iPhone x up to 50% in just 30 minutes

Intelligent power Allocation – exclusive technology distributes power between devices and allows for high-speed charging up to 60W when a single device is connected

Greater with GaN – by swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (Gann) we’ve created a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat allowing our charging technology to be shrunk smaller than ever

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!