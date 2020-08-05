Liven up camping with Stanley’s Shot Glass + Flask Set: $24 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Shot Glass and Flask Set for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This Stanley set includes four 2-ounce shot glasses, an 8-ounce hip flask, and metal carrying case. Stainless steel is used throughout, helping ensure that it’s built to last. A fact that’s further conveyed by Stanley’s lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Want to stay up late into the night? Coleman’s 3-Panel Magnetic LED Lantern can help you by adding 600-lumens of brightness to your campsite. It’s currently available for 25% off at Amazon, allowing you to snatch it up for $45. Owners are bound to appreciate that it can be recharged via USB with up to 20-hours illumination before needing to be refueled.

For those of you that would love to camp year-round, Coleman’s Duck Harbor Sleeping Bag can help you get closer to achieving that goal. It’s ready to keep you warm in temperatures as low as 40º Fahrenheit. The price has dropped by 25% at Amazon, letting folks nab their own for under $38.

Stanley Adventure Shot Set features:

COMPLETE SHOT SET: Toast to adventure wherever you are. This set comes with 4 (2oz) stainless-steel shot glasses, 1 (8oz) hip flask, and a metal carrying case. Uplift your spirits with a shot of spirit at the tailgate, beach, or in the woods.

LIFETIME WARRANTY: ‘BUILT FOR LIFE’. Since 1913 we’ve promised to provide rugged, capable gear for food and drink, built to last a lifetime. It’s a promise we still keep. Stanley products purchased from Stanley Resellers come with a lifetime warranty.

