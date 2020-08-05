Target offers $50 off orders of $100 when you sign-up for a new RedCard

Target is offering $50 off orders of $100 or more when you sign-up for a new RedCard account. The promotion will be applied to a future purchase following approval of your new RedCard. This offer is valid between August 2 and August 16. Today’s bonus will be applied on top of the usual 5% off along with additional perks like expedited shipping, free returns, and more. Target’s RedCard is available in two different versions, as both a debit or credit card depending on your needs. Learn more on this landing page. Full terms and conditions below.

Now that you’re equipped with a new RedCard and promotion discount, head over to our Target guide and sort through all of the best deals. You’ll regularly find discounts on fashion, home goods, and even Apple products from time to time.

Terms and Conditions:

RedCard $50 offer: Get a coupon for $50 off a $100+ qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 8/2/20-8/15/20. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through 10/3/20. Excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners, alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie Dreamhouse, Bose, Casper, clinic & pharmacy, dairy milk, DockATot, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elvie, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO baby, Hasbro games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hot Wheels id, HP, Infant Optics, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, prepaid cards, PS4 hardware, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony electronics, Target Optical, Thomas and Friends Wood, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, 23andMe, Weber, and Xbox One hardware.

