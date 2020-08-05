First price drop strikes Timex’s Allied Coastline Watch: $71 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the Timex Allied Coastline Watch for $71.06 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This Timex offering has a 43mm brass case with 20mm fabric strap. The dial blends blue and black colors with a 3-hand design that’s over top of its handy date window. It boasts water-resistance levels that can withstand depths of up to 330-feet, ensuring it can be used while swimming, snorkeling, and more. Ratings are still rolling in for this new release, but Timex watches are reputable.

More of a smartwatch fan? If so, Timex has you covered with two all-new Metropolitan offerings. Both models have an OLED display, up to 2-week battery life, and “all the functionalities of a smart watch, without sacrificing style.” Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Oh, and those of you that love retro gaming won’t be disappointed by Timex’s new PAC-MAN watch. It goes all-in on nostalgia by plastering an image of PAC-MAN chasing ghosts around the face of a classic Timex design. You can see photos and read all about it right here.

Timex Allied Coastline Watch features:

Adjustable blue 20mm fabric strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Blue & black dial with date window at 3 o’clock; large dive-style markers

Black 43mm low lead brass case with mineral glass crystal; rotating top ring

Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

