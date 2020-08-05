Nest Wifi bundles start at $199 as various models hit new lows

Update: Amazon offers the Nest Wifi Router 802.11ac 2-pack for $239 shipped. That’s a $60 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low.
Target offers the Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Router plus Access Point bundle for $199 shipped. As a comparison, you’d regularly pay $269 here with today’s deal matching our previous mention. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest eero 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack bundled with an Echo Dot for $199. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the price of our previous mention without the bundled speaker, and comes within $19 of the all-time low. Featuring three nodes, this mesh system can blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. You can also score a single eero router for $79, down from $99.
Looking to save further? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for under $50. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Those hoping to make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 will want to make sure you check out this deal on a TP-Link router at $100. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest technology available in the space, which this router leverages for break-neck speed.
Google Nest Wifi features:
- Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.
- One Wifi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.
- Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time. Compatible with Google Wifi; ethernet ports included on each router.
